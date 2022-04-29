BREAKING: Tipperary gardaí catch driver doing over 120km/h in BMW car in a 60km/h zone

CREDIT: Tipperary gardaí
Templemore Roads Policing Unit detected this car (pictured above) travelling at 121km/h in a 60km/h zone on Thursday.
The driver was issued with Fixed Charged Penalty Notices.
Gardaí added: "Please slow down, especially for the upcoming Bank Holiday weekend."
Martin Kehoe (Mullinahone) who made his league debut against Waterford in this year's league will make his senior championship debut against the same side at Fraher Field tomorrow evening.
These young girls were all smiles for photographer Maria Taylor at the Soccer Sisters Easter Camp in Cahir Park AFC last week
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.