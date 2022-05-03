Congratulations to the incredible Daire Davern from Tipperary on her achievement

Daire Davern
Mechanical Engineering student at UL, Daire Davern from Clonmel in Tipperary, was presented with a bespoke framed glass artwork to mark her receipt of a scholarship from global healthcare company, Johnson & Johnson (J&J) as part of its WiSTEM2D Programme.
The programme showcases J&J’s commitment to developing and implementing high-impact strategies to support female students undertaking STEM2D degree courses at UL and in universities around the world.
