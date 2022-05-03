Two-hundred-year-old cottage with a modern touch is for sale outside Nenagh

'Rose Cottage' Scriboge, Coolbawn, Nenagh, Tipperary
Rose Cottage Scriboge in Coolbawn, Nenagh, is on sale for €169,500.
The original cottage is 200-years-old, and the conservatory was added in 2004.
Lough Derg can be seen distantly from the house, and it is 2km from Coolbawn Quay and 19km from Nenagh town.
It has a kitchen/living and dining room space, two bedrooms, one family bathroom and a shower room.
Upstairs is accessed using a spiral staircase.
Storage space is available in the attic, as well as a study room and dressing room.
For more information, contact Harry Brann Auctioneers & Valuers.
Job done at Judge's Road. Clonmel RFC were greatly relieved at the final whistle against City of Derry last Saturday. Although they were beaten on the day their 41-34 aggregate score was enough.
