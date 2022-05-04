Search

04 May 2022

Revealed: Funding awarded to produce short film on industrial history of a Tipperary town

Sum of almost €16,000 awarded to Town Heritage Project

Tipperary Tipperary Tipperary

Building at the corner of John Street/James Street, which was formerly used as a glove factory

Reporter:

Martin Quinn

04 May 2022 8:45 AM

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

Tipperary Town Revitalisation Task Force has been awarded €15,900 by the Heritage Council under the Community Heritage Grant Scheme 2022.

The funding is towards an innovative project that will look to engage with young people in relation to the rich history of the town, while also producing a short film on the industrial history of Tipperary Town.

The project features two overlapping but distinct elements and will commence in the coming weeks.

The Task Force’s Heritage Group is teaming up with the Museum of Childhood Ireland to promote the importance of the town’s Architectural Conservation Area (ACA) and will explore the town’s rich industrial heritage through the eyes of its young people.

Particular focus will be on the story of the Glove Factory, preserving its historical footprint while building awareness of the value of a well-researched ACA.

It is hoped that this project will be considered by the local authority Planning Department when reviewing the ACA. In addition the project will seek to capture the town’s rich industrial heritage in a short film so that future generations can learn and benefit from this fascinating history.

The documentary and filmed re-enactment will recall the era of glove making in the town, and seek to educate and entertain the audience, young and old.

The nostalgic look back at a bygone era will also preserve the historical footprint of this industry as the building is re-developed.

The documentary film will feature a treasure trove of historical photographs and images, along with the recorded voices of people who worked in the factory or that of their children who recall their stories.

The film will be directed by Jim Keane and produced by Mary Alice O’Connor, with the project building on the success of the previous short film produced by Mary Alice and Dr Des Marnane in 2021, Welcome to Tipperary.

“I’m delighted to receive the offer of funding for this project which will preserve on screen the story of Tipperary Town’s industrial heritage with special emphasis on the glove industry for future generations,” said Mary Alice O’Connor.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media