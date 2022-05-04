Gardaí and IFA join forces for Community Engagement Day in the Premier County

An Garda Síochána and the IFA joined forces with the National Rural Safety Forum for National Community Engagement Day on Wednesday, April 27.

The day, last held in 2020, involved over 800 communities from across the country meeting with their local gardaí and community representatives to discuss matters of importance to them such as rural safety, crime prevention and security.

IFA Deputy President and Co-Chair of the National Rural Safety Forum, Brian Rushe, welcomed the initiative.

“It is crucial that we all work together to serve the best interests of people at risk in our communities and the National Community Engagement Day is the perfect platform for this. Community reassurance and crime prevention initiatives are at the centre of community welfare and the IFA is thrilled to work with An Garda Síochána and all members of the National Rural Safety Forum on this great initiative,” said Mr Rushe.

In the Tipperary Town area there were events at Tipperary Town Mart and at Tipperary Cooperative and in Dundrum at PP O’Dwyer’s Hardware.

Gardaí from Tipperary Town Garda Station, Garda Laura Coffey and Garda Rodion Bessonov held “meet and greet” discussions with farmers and the rural community and offered crime prevention advice.

They also had the opportunity to meet with TJ Heffernan, from the IFA Regional Executive for Tipp/ Clare and garda members were pleased to be able to provide these events for the first time in a number of years following the lifting of Covid-19 restrictions.