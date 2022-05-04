Public consultation events about selection of N24 Cahir to Waterford route are in three Tipperary towns this week

Three public consultation events about the N24 route selection options between Waterford and Cahir are taking place in county Tipperary over the next three days with the first in Clonmel today (Wednesday, May 4)

This public consultation process will be important for any property owners with land included in the route options study area from where the eventual route for the N24 upgrade will be chosen. The first public consultation event took place in Mooncoin, county Kilkenny yesterday (Tuesday, May 3).

Today's public consultation event takes place in Raheen House Hotel, Clonmel from 2pm to 8pm.

The next one will be in Cahir House Hotel in Cahir tomorrow (Thursday, May 5) and it will be followed by a public consultation event in the Carraig Hotel in Carrick-on-Suir on Friday, May 6. They will also run from 2pm to 8pm both days.

Members of the public can attend the public consultation events, view maps and other information on display about the route selection process and put their queries to experts working on the project.

More information on the public consultation process in available on Tipperary County Council's website.