Search

05 May 2022

PICTURE: Tipperary students win prestigious honour at Young Economist of the Year Awards

Well done!

Tipperary Tipperary Tipperary

Reporter:

Reporter

05 May 2022 11:00 AM

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

On April 28 four Rockwell students won the top First Year Award in the Young Economist of the Year Award. The ceremony was held in the O’Reilly Hall in UCD.

There was huge excitement when their names were called out confirming that they had beaten 84 other projects nationwide.

Reviewing the projects the judges commented that “these young men showed maturity beyond their years by completing a comprehensive cost-benefit analysis of all of the clean energy alternatives available to Rockwell.

They were happy to use the lake for air to water as well as HEP, the land for wind and the roof for UV energy. They showed great imagination. Rockwell is lucky to have such students”.

The students (pictured above) George O’Callaghan (pictured left) from Cloneen, Roan Hally of Springmount, Gilles Kearney from Clonmel and Matthew McElroy, Colman, set about their project by surveying the stakeholders; the student body, parents, and past pupils about their ideas for providing for the vast energy requirements of running such a traditional building as Rockwell.

They then costed each method. They concluded that HEP might be most useful. Indeed the students have made arrangements with college President Fr Jack Meade as they wish to push forward with their plans.

Their teacher Pat Egan paid tribute to the hard work and enthusiasm shown by the students who sacrificed so much to complete the project to the standard that they did.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media