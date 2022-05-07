Search

07 May 2022

Calls for bus shelter on busy route in Tipperary as people 'at the mercy of inclement weather'

Thoughts?

Tipperary Tipperary Tipperary

File photo

Reporter:

Reporter

07 May 2022 2:31 PM

Email:

news@nationalist.ie

Councillor Annemarie Ryan has called for the local authority to provide a bus shelter at the Link Road, Tipperary Town bus stop.

She said: “Currently there is only a bus pole with no shelter from bad weather. It is a busy route, many people use that stop throughout the whole year and are at the mercy of frequent inclement weather.”

The motion was approved at the Tipperary/Cahir/Cashel Municipal District meeting and the council said if the location complies with National Transport Authority guidelines then the Active Travel Team will apply to the NTA for funding for civil works to accommodate a bus shelter on the Link Road, Tipperary Town, which under current arrangements is supplied and installed by JC Decaux.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media