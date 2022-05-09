'A great night was had,' Monica Murray celebrates her 50th birthday in Clogheen

File photo
A great night was had in the Market Stone Bar Clogheen to celebrate Monica Murray's 50th birthday last weekend.
Music, song, dance and plenty of food was the order of the night.
Monica's brother Seamie flew in from New York, Sean from England and Brian from Macroom to join Tommy and Margaret and the rest of the extended family to party with their sister.
Happy birthday Monica.
