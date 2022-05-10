Search

10 May 2022

Revealed: Detached three-bed Tipperary house on sale for sum of €170,000

Tipperary Tipperary Tipperary

Reporter:

Reporter

10 May 2022 5:41 AM

Grallagh, Bansha, Tipperary
Excellent detached residence on sale for €170,000.

The property is finished and maintained to a very high standard and is centrally situated close to villages Bansha and Golden, ten minutes of a drive from Tipperary Town, 15 minutes from Cahir and M8 Cork-Dublin motorway, as well as being within a one-hour commute to Shannon Airport.

The local area is very well serviced with both primary and secondary schools and a school bus that serves the area. The large paddock to the rear offers valuable amenity space to the house with the stunning backdrop of the Galtee Mountains.

The property comprises briefly as follows: entrance hall, sitting room, kitchen, three bedrooms, bathroom; outside includes a double shed and paddock.

Contact Matthew Ryan & Son 062 51211 for more

