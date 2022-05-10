Tipperary man 'returned from America after 9/11 to renovate the premises'

This week on The Local Business Promotion Series I am delighted to be joined by Lorcan Roche from Roche’s Bar in Tipperary Town.

Roche’s is an institution in Tipperary Town having been in business on O’Brien Street for over 100 years, dating back to Lorcan’s great grandfather’s time.

Previously, Roche’s Shop was located in Bank Place before they relocated to O’Brien Street.

Roche’s was a one-stop-shop on O’Brien Street for many years as they operated a shop, a bar, hatchery and were coal and turf merchants who also sold all types of animal feeds.

Roche’s continues today as a public house of high regard throughout the town and county.

Lorcan and his wife Elaine returned from America after 9/11 to renovate the premises before reopening it in 2003. Lorcan and Elaine’s children, who work with their parents, are the fifth generation of the family to work in the bar.

Roche’s has a beautiful bar and lounge that caters for all types of parties from sporting events to social gatherings and all of life’s other major events in a very warm and relaxed atmosphere. The pub is a stockist of various types of spirits, beers, teas and coffees.

Lorcan is also a supporter of local teams and clubs in the area, which is greatly appreciated by them all.

He likes to employ local staff from the town and its surrounds.

There is a kind word for everyone that enters the pub and often many great debates take place at the counter among the customers on all of the day’s major topical events.

Lorcan would like to thank all his loyal customers to date and is excited to continue welcoming new customers into the bar in the future.

If you wish to avail of Lorcan’s services you can contact him on 087-3963157. The bar is open each day at 5pm.

The very best wishes to Lorcan, Elaine and all their family for the future of their business and I wish them all many happy and successful years in business ahead.

If your business would like to take part in The Local Business Promotion Series, which will feature on The Nationalist and Tipperary Star newspapers each week, as well as on my Social Media platforms, then please contact me: johnpoheneypc@gmail.com

Written by John O’Heney