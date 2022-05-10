BREAKING: 'We're at breaking point,' protest being held in Tipperary

File photo
The IFA Pigs Committee has intensified its campaign to ensure that the price paid for pigs reaches €2/kg by June 1.
Pig farmers targeted four locations across the country on Tuesday morning to seek commitments from processors for price increases.
Protests have been in place since 6am.
Farmers are protesting at Carty Meats in Athlone; Kerry Foods is Shillelagh, Wicklow; Oakpark Foods in Cahir, Tipperary; and Connollys Pork and Bacon, Monaghan .
IFA Pig Chairman Roy Gallie said farmers are at breaking point.
“It’s now or never for them. We are losing €55 per pig sold and this has been the case for far too long. We need the pig farmers to survive to fill the supermarket shelves,” he said.
