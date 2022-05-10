LATEST: Tipperary gardaí arrest male in his 20s following massive drugs seizure

File photo
A male in his 20s was arrested by members of Tipperary Town Drugs Unit, assisted by Anglesea Street Drug Unit, on May 7 last, following the seizure of suspected cannabis plants to the value of €68,000 in the Aherlow area.
The plants were discovered following the execution of a warrant at the property.
The male was subsequently detained and brought before a sitting of Tipperary District Court and a file is now being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.
