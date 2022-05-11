Tipp Association in Dublin announce details of Awards night

The Tipperary Association Dublin has announced the date of the function at which the 2021 Awards will be presented.



Making the announcement the President of the Association, Tom Sherlock, said that the Association was delighted and excited at being able to hold the function after an absence of three years!



The function will be held on the 2 June in the Louis Fitzgerald Hotel, Newlands Cross, Naas Road, Dublin 22.



The Person of the Year Award will be presented to jockey supreme Rachael Blackmore for her outstanding achievements in 2021. Last year, Rachael made history a number of times. She became the first female jockey to win the Champion Hurdle at the Cheltenham festival and went on to become the first female jockey to win the leading jockey title at the festival. More was to come when she rode Minella Times to victory in the 2021 Grand National, the first female jockey to do so.



The Hall of Fame for 2021 will be awarded to joint winners Len Gaynor and Margaret (Peg) Rossiter.



Len Gaynor of Kilruane MacDonaghs and Tipperary hurling fame has been chosen to be inducted into the Tipperary Association Dublin Hall of Fame for 2021. Len Gaynor’s illustrious career, on and off the field, exemplifies and typifies all that is best in a Tipperary person. His spirit and courage combined with his natural ability made him an outstanding performer for club, county and province. He went on to play very successful roles as a manager and coach at club and county level.



Margaret (Peg) Rossiter will also be inducted into the Hall of Fame for 2021. Clonmel woman, Peg is an award-winning journalist, local historian, a social columnist and an esteemed contributor to the Clonmel Nationalist for many decades. An activist on a range of social, women and environmental issue she has been a force to reckon with over the years.

Apart from her journalistic endeavours Peg has also made a hugely significant contribution to Clonmel and to the surrounding area of south Tipperary.



In conclusion Mr. Sherlock said he hoped to see a great turnout of Tipperary people on the 2 June and he looked forward to meeting up in person with old and new friends after three years.



The Hotel is offering special overnight rates for those attending the function which will commence at 7.30 with pre dinner drinks with dinner at 8.00 pm. Tickets €50 each from Pat Ryan, Hon Secretary, 11 Foxfield Grove, Raheny, Dublin 5

Tel.: 087 6376663 or proriain@gmail.com