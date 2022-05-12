Search

12 May 2022

Investigation underway after ambulance 'leaves' M7 motorway with patient on board

Investigation underway after Limerick-bound ambulance 'leaves' motorway with patient on board

The Lifeline ambulance following the M7 road traffic collision

Reporter:

Reporter

12 May 2022 4:08 PM

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

A private ambulance company has launched an investigation after one of its vehicles “left the road” while a patient was on board.

The road traffic collision caused a full closure of the M7 between Birdhill and Castletroy. The condition of the patient prior to the incident is unknown.

However, a garda spokesperson said there were “no injuries reported” following the collision.

A spokesperson for Lifeline Ambulance Service confirmed to Limerick Live that one of their fleet was involved in an incident on Friday at Birdhill.

Lifeline is the biggest private ambulance service provider in Ireland and the “service provider of choice by and to the HSE nationally”.

A spokesperson for the company said an ambulance “left the road and we are currently investigating this”.

“I can confirm there were two crew and a patient on board at the time and thankfully no one was injured. The normal procedures and plan were followed where another ambulance was dispatched to the scene and the appropriate emergency services contacted.

“We would like to take this opportunity to thank the services for their very prompt response and assistance,” said the Lifeline spokesperson.

Gardaí and a number of appliances from Limerick Fire and Rescue Service and from Newport fire station attended the scene.

The reason the ambulance left the road is unknown. However, one school of thought is it may be connected to oft-highlighted accidents on that stretch of motorway following rain or hail.

In a social media post, West Cork Rapid Response wrote above a photo of the ambulance: “Thoughts with colleagues inLifeline. Hope everyone well following their accident.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media