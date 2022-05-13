'No ref, no game' - Well done to Lauren Fitzgerald who refereed an U12 game in Tipperary

Amazing!
Well done to Lauren Fitzgerald who refereed the U12 game between Clonmel Town and Shanbally earlier this month.
Lauren started referring games last year as part of the TSS&DL's Associated Referees' initiative.
If you would like to find out more about the initiative pm their Facebook page or contact your local club who will be able to help.
The TSS&DL added: "No ref, no game."
Archbishop Kieran O'Reilly pictured with Archdeacon Eugene Everard, Archbishop Emeritus, Dermot Clifford, Fr James Purcell and Fr Professor Michael Mullaney
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.