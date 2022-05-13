Tipperary council plans traffic management measures on road in Lisnamrock/Coalbrook area next week

Tipperary County Council plans to put temporary traffic management measures in place on the L-2111-3 Lisnamrock-Coalbrook, road next Monday and Tuesday to facilitate road works.
The traffic management measures will be in place from 8am on Monday, May 16 until 5pm on Tuesday, May 17. Local access will be maintained and diversions will be in place as the works progress.
