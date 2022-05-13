Consultants hired to assess what is required to replace Carrick-on-Suir's CCTV system

A security consultants’ firm has been hired to assess what is required to replace Carrick-on-Suir’s outdated CCTV system.
Tralee based J&N Security’s tender of €8,268 exclusive of 23% VAT to carry out this assessment work has been accepted by Carrick-on-Suir Municipal District, the District’s councillors were informed at their April monthly meeting.
District Administrator Marie O’Gorman told the meeting staff from J&N Security Consultants will be visiting Carrick-on-Suir over the next month or so checking locations suitable for replacement CCTV cameras.
The company will also be consulting with the gardaí, Carrick-on-Suir Development Association and Carrick-on-Suir Municipal District as part of its assessment work.
Ms O’Gorman said Carrick-on-Suir Development Association secured €5,000 from the Department of Justice to get the assessment undertaken.
She explained the council’s role with Carrick-on-Suir’s CCTV system was as data controller of the system.
She said the council will present a report on the outcome of the security consultants’ feasibility study to the elected members.
Carrick-on-Suir’s CCTV cameras are now considered to be outdated.
They were originally installed under the Revitalising Areas by Planning Investment & Development (RAPID) programme and also part funded by council.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.