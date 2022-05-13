Search

13 May 2022

Consultants hired to assess what is required to replace Carrick-on-Suir's CCTV system

Consultants hired to assess what is required to replace Carrick-on-Suir's CCTV system

Reporter:

Aileen Hahesy

13 May 2022 8:00 PM

A security consultants’ firm has been hired to assess what is required to replace Carrick-on-Suir’s outdated CCTV system.
Tralee based J&N Security’s tender of €8,268 exclusive of 23% VAT to carry out this assessment work has been accepted by Carrick-on-Suir Municipal District, the District’s councillors were informed at their April monthly meeting.
District Administrator Marie O’Gorman told the meeting staff from J&N Security Consultants will be visiting Carrick-on-Suir over the next month or so checking locations suitable for replacement CCTV cameras.
The company will also be consulting with the gardaí, Carrick-on-Suir Development Association and Carrick-on-Suir Municipal District as part of its assessment work.
Ms O’Gorman said Carrick-on-Suir Development Association secured €5,000 from the Department of Justice to get the assessment undertaken.
She explained the council’s role with Carrick-on-Suir’s CCTV system was as data controller of the system.
She said the council will present a report on the outcome of the security consultants’ feasibility study to the elected members.
Carrick-on-Suir’s CCTV cameras are now considered to be outdated.
They were originally installed under the Revitalising Areas by Planning Investment & Development (RAPID) programme and also part funded by council.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media