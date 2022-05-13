Planning green light for windfarm in Tipperary to benefit 'over 50 local families'

The decision to grant full planning permission for the construction of the long-awaited and highly-anticipated windfarm in Upperchurch has been warmly welcomed by local TD, Jackie Cahill.

The Fianna Fáil TD for Tipperary said: “It comes as very welcome news to the local community in Upperchurch that the windfarm has finally received planning permission to proceed to construction. This will be a major boost for the local economy as well as increasing the amount of renewable energy produced in the locality. I also welcome news that the issues surrounding connection to the grid have finally been resolved.”

In discussing how the work of the Oireachtas Agriculture Committee is influencing Government policy in this area, Deputy Cahill said: “I have consistently fought the battle for environmental policies that are both economically sustainable and environmentally sustainable. Just last month, I organised for a joint sitting of both the Oireachtas Agriculture Committee, which I chair, and the Oireachtas Climate Action Committee. The purpose of these hearings is to produce a report that is to be placed on the Taoiseach’s desk that will discuss what rural Ireland can do in our battle against climate change, and not just what we can’t do. It is time to move the conversation away from telling rural areas what we can’t do any longer.

“The windfarm in Upperchurch is a prime example of the type of policy that benefits rural Ireland in a number of different ways. Firstly, it will boost the amount of renewable energy going directly into the grid, benefitting our environment and increasing much needed electricity supply in this country. Secondly, it has major economic impacts. This windfarm will pump €500,000 into the local community per annum and it will also see over 50 local families directly benefitting from the windfarm.

“This is what a just transition in rural Ireland looks like, in my view. It does not leave people behind and it does not punish them financially or economically. It is good for our environment. It is good for our shared future. It is good for our local economy, local jobs, local families and local farmers," the Thurles man concluded.