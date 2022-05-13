BREAKING: Tipperary gardaí carry out massive operation with 'six simultaneous searches'

Gardaí from Roscrea have co-ordinated and carried out searches in the town.

On Thursday, May 12 as part of an ongoing investigation into the sale and supply of drugs in the Roscrea area, gardaí carried out six simultaneous searches at separate addresses in the town.

All the premises were searched under warrant from the Misuse of Drugs Act and quantities of cannabis, cocaine and traces of heroine, subject to analysis, were located at various addresses along with evidence as to the sale and supply of these controlled drugs.

During the course of one search, gardaí were not satisfied with the welfare of two terriers and they were seized, with consent, and brought to a local vet to be assessed before being handed into the care of the ISPCA.

These searches were supported by personnel from the Divisional Roads Policing Unit who detected a number of traffic offences during the search period resulting in the seizure of vehicle.

One male was also arrested on foot of an outstanding Bench Warrant.

Investigations are continuing in relation to these offences and gardaí in Roscrea are appealing to the public to contact them with any information on (0505) 24230.

Files are being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions in these matters.













