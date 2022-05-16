Jackie Corcoran thanked for service to Fianna Fáil party at Annual General Meeting

The Annual General Meeting of the Cashel Fianna Fáil Cumann and Cashel Fianna Fáil Comhairle Ceantair took place in Brosnan’s Bar, Cashel, on Monday, May 9.

Chairperson Mattie Finnerty welcomed everybody to the first AGM since the Covid-19 pandemic, and also the first AGM since the passing of the late Dr Seán McCarthy.

Mattie paid tribute to “The Doc” and proposed a vote of sympathy, as did Jackie Cahill TD, Cllr Roger Kennedy and other members.

The following people were elected to the Cashel Cumann Officer Board: Labhrás Ó Murchú as Honorary President, Mattie Finnerty as Chairperson, Mick Mackey as Vice-Chairperson, Paudie Taylor as Honorary Secretary, Collette Roche and Aodán Wrenn as Joint Treasurers, Paddy Moloney as Public Relations Officer, Matthew Connolly as Membership Officer and David Sinclair as Youth Officer.

The following people were elected to the Cashel Comhairle Ceantair Officer Board: John McCarthy as Chairperson, Mattie Finnerty as Vice-Chairperson, Eamonn O’Donnell as Honorary Secretary, Teresa Shelly and Paudie Taylor as Joint Treasurers and David Sinclair as Youth Officer.

Jackie Cahill TD congratulated the new officers and stated that it is “great to get the grassroots structures up and running again”.

Jackie also spoke about emerging from Covid-19, housing, education, sports capital grants across the Cashel area and the county, among many other things.

Cllr Roger Kennedy also congratulated the new officers and spoke very highly of Ógra members in the area who represent the party well.

He added that it was wonderful to see three Ógra members elected on the night to different roles.

Cllr Kennedy detailed his work on the county council, spoke about sports capital grants in the area, housing, education and the county development plan.

Before concluding the meeting, Chairperson Mattie Finnerty thanked Jackie Corcoran for his years of service and commitment to the party. Jackie served as Secretary for over 35 years and stepped down at this AGM.