Cashel Arts Festival to host night of film, music and art in Brú Ború heritage centre

Cashel Arts Festival are delighted to announce a night of film, music and art in Brú Ború heritage centre on this Thursday, May 19, at 8pm.
This night of the arts is sure to be very entertaining and all proceeds of the event will go to the Irish Emergency Fund’s Ukrainian Appeal.
Music and art on the night are by Ukrainian musicians and artists and the film, The Earth is as Blue as Orange, will be introduced by Irish filmmaker Dónal Ó Céilleachair.
Tickets are €10 and can be bought directly from Brú Ború on 062 61122 or online at info@bruboru.ie
