Tangle Around Music & Arts Festival is coming to Thurles Town Park

Tangle Around Music & Arts Festival is finally here!
This Saturday on May 21 at 1pm will be the start of an entertaining and colorful day in Thurles Town Park.
To celebrate the Launch of Tangle Around, this one day music festival is completely free for 2022. Along with local bands such as Strings & Things and Small Fish there will also be music from lively bands from around Ireland such as Galway Street Club, TAU & The Drones Of Praise and Red Sun Alert.
It is a family-friendly festival with plenty of games and fun for kids. The festival is taken place in Thurles Town Park which already has a playground, skatepark and sports area for kids.
There will also be tasty food vendors and a wonderful crafts village on the day. Check out facebook.com/tanglearound for more details.
