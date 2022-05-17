Darragh Gibbs: Three important habits to start in life to help you achieve your goals

Habit systems are what separates people from achieving their goals.

The overweight person wants to be at a healthy weight so they can feel better and look better.

But it’s their daily habits which are letting them down, everybody wants the same things in life but it’s the actions repeated daily which separates those who succeed and those who fail.

When a new member joins my Academy one of the first things I teach them is how habits work. I have a course called: “The Growth Trajectory Course” within the DG Academy. A course which is always growing and very specific to ensure the members get the results they want.

I have two habit modules which at the beginning of their journey I get them to study in detail. When they understand how habits work and how to break bad habits their life begins to change at a dramatic pace.

Before I recommended three habits to implement into your life, know that habits take a long time to form until they become automated.

Don’t attempt to take on lots, 1-2 at a time is perfectly fine.



Study

Nowadays we all have terrible attention spans, everything is at our fingertips and if you tell someone they should read and study you’re called weird. Maybe that’s from my own experience but I feel self-development isn’t spoken about enough. You don’t have to study for long, but I recommend doing it every day, even if it’s 10 minutes’ a day for a year. How much different would your life look like?

Find a topic you enjoy, read books on it, take notes from YouTube videos, or join a mentorship program. Train your mind like you train your body, feed it with positive and educational information rather than junk.

Journaling

This habit I formed over three years ago changed my life and continues to do so. It allows me to get my thoughts onto paper, as a result I feel better, and it allows me to think about my thoughts. When I get them onto paper, most of the time I see I’m overthinking something that isn’t real, or I realise this thought was put into my head by someone else.

Journaling has turned me into a critical thinker, it has straightened my thoughts and I can articulate myself extremely well these days.

Have an ideas tracker

You can use your phone, but I prefer writing it down. I have loads of A3 pieces of paper stuck up on my wall in my apartment (it’s the best man cave ever) and when an idea pops into my head I write it down on them.

Some of them didn’t make sense after a while but I’ve acted on at least half of them, and my life and business has drastically improved this year from that one habit I added. We all get great thoughts but 99% of people never act on them. Write them down so you remind yourself and it’s a great way to hold yourself accountable.

Did you enjoy today’s piece? Drop me a message on my social media pages or email at darraghgibbs@gmail.com

Chat to you next week.

Darragh