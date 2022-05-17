Tipperary council has traffic management measures in place on road in Ballynonty area this

Tipperary County Council has traffic management measures in place on the L-2201-1 Lanespark-Ballynonty Road until Thursday evening to facilitate road works.
The traffic management measures were introduced at 8am today (Tuesday, May 17) and will remain in operation until 5pm on Thursday. Local access will be maintained and diversions will be in place as the works progress.
