Outstanding architect-designed modernist residence on sale in Tipp for sum of €750,000

There are four bedrooms at ground floor, all en-suite, one with a walk-in wardrobe
Dublin Road, Cahir
Guide Price: €750,000
This outstanding architect-designed, modernist residence was built in 2006 on a secluded site close to Cahir town centre. With extensive use of glazing maximising solar gain, a geothermal heating system and extensive insulation earning it a B1 BER.
Electric gates lead to a walled private site with extremely well developed lawns and gardens including a feature Japanese garden.
Internally accommodation includes a double height entrance hall with double sliding doors leading to a sitting room which has a feature gas fire and French doors leading to a large south-west facing timber deck.
It also boasts a stunning kitchen, living room and utility.
There are four bedrooms at ground floor, all en-suite, one with a walk-in wardrobe.
At first floor is the mezzanine overlooking the kitchen, then a large office/bedroom five with en-suite shower room.
Outside there is a large carport with a secure storage shed attached. For further details call PF Quirke & Co Ltd on 052 612 1622.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.