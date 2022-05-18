Search

18 May 2022

Outstanding architect-designed modernist residence on sale in Tipp for sum of €750,000

Stunning

Tipperary Tipperary Tipperary

There are four bedrooms at ground floor, all en-suite, one with a walk-in wardrobe

Reporter:

Reporter

18 May 2022 11:34 AM

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

Dublin Road, Cahir
Guide Price: €750,000

This outstanding architect-designed, modernist residence was built in 2006 on a secluded site close to Cahir town centre. With extensive use of glazing maximising solar gain, a geothermal heating system and extensive insulation earning it a B1 BER.

Electric gates lead to a walled private site with extremely well developed lawns and gardens including a feature Japanese garden.

Internally accommodation includes a double height entrance hall with double sliding doors leading to a sitting room which has a feature gas fire and French doors leading to a large south-west facing timber deck.

It also boasts a stunning kitchen, living room and utility.

There are four bedrooms at ground floor, all en-suite, one with a walk-in wardrobe.

At first floor is the mezzanine overlooking the kitchen, then a large office/bedroom five with en-suite shower room.

Outside there is a large carport with a secure storage shed attached. For further details call PF Quirke & Co Ltd on 052 612 1622.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media