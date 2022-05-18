Planning green light to erect a plaque in Tipperary to the memory of Cumann na mBan

File photo
Planning permission has been granted to erect a plaque in Tipperary to the memory of Cumann na mBan.
Third Tipperary Brigade Old IRA Commemorative Committee, C/O Neil Ryan (Secretary) made the application to Tipperary County Council for permission to erect a plaque to the memory of Cumann na mBan and all the other valiant, patriotic women who participated in the for a free Ireland.
The development address is at Cashel Civic Offices, Roselawn Close/Friar Street, Cashel.
The council attached two conditions to their decision.
