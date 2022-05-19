Take a look back! Accident involving two cars, one with horse box attached, took place on road

Yesteryears goes back all of 30 years this week to The Nationalist edition of June 6, 1992.

We reported on the front page that week that work on Clonmel’s new 38-house development at the Wilderness had started raising hopes of many of the town’s 200-plus housing applicants.

Waterford-based voluntary housing agency Respond turned the sod on their £1.3 million development and work on the houses was due to be completed in about 18 months.

The scheme was the first publicly-funded scheme of family-sized houses to be built in the town since 1986.

The main front page story announced that the Dr Pat O’Callaghan Sports Centre located on the Cashel Road in Clonmel was to close on June 29.

Clonmel Corporation announced that that date was also the closing date for sporting, voluntary or commercial organisations to submit suggestions about its future to the Corporation.

According to Anne Marie O’Brien’s report, townspeople and councillors alike were shocked earlier that year when reports revealed that the nine-year-old complex needed a massive £500,000 cash injection in order to keep in operation.

Elsewhere, a traffic accident involving two cars, one with a horse box attached, took place on the main Clonmel/Cahir Road that week.

The car was being driven by Mrs Julia Watson, Ballingarrane, in the direction of Cahir, and the other car was travelling towards Ferryhouse.

The Ferryhouse bound driver and six passengers were taken to hospital in Cashel for treatment and discharged later that evening.

Mrs Watson was uninjured.