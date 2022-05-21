Redmonds of Roscrea Happy Days Annual Fundraiser 2022

Every year, for more than 20 years, Redmonds of Roscrea - The Photographers have held their annual “Happy Days” portrait charity fundraiser and 2022 was no different.



Thanks to the support and generosity of their fantastic clients, they were able to raise €3,470 with 100% of all proceeds going directly to TLC4CF.



To enable this, Redmonds gave their professional time and materials through a complimentary photo shoot and a beautifully finished 7’’ portrait for everyone who donated to this event and worthy cause.

Niamh Sheedy from TLC4CF (pictured) was presented with a cheque by Brian Redmond in their studio in Castle Street.



Ms. Sheedy told Redmonds that the proceeds raised from this event will be used to benefit a variety of upcoming activities and needs such as research projects, staffing, clinical trials, nurses, facilities and equipment.



TLC4CF was formed in 2008, with the aim of improving hospital and treatment services, facilities and supports for people with cystic fibrosis (CF) in the mid-west region of Ireland. TLC4CF is a not-for-profit charity and an affiliated regional branch of Cystic Fibrosis Ireland, covering Tipperary, Limerick and Clare.



Redmonds have shared just some of the hundreds of images that were captured as part of this annual fundraising event. It goes without saying, Whatever the weather, Happy Days are here again!