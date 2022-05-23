BREAKING: Film crews coming to this Tipperary town with 'maybe a love story' on the way too

File photo
Film crews return to Cahir in the coming weeks for some filming, Cllr Andy Moloney has confirmed.
He added: "Minor disruptions in Castle Street car park for a few days. This is great news yet again and still there is another in the pipe line but these take time and hopefully will have a positive outcome.
"Cahir has become a popular filming location and maybe a love story is on the way but not just this time around."
Pictured are budding GIY’ers 2-year-old Rian Foley and his Grandfather John Foley along with 4-year-old Tom McKenna who are encouraging GIY’ers across the country to join them for the GIY and Energia
Tipperary's Noel McGrath tussles with Cork's Robert Downey during this afternoon's Munster senior hurling championship game at FBD Semple Stadium. Picture: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile
Archbishop of Cashel and Emly Kieran O'Reilly will celebrate Mass as part of the Padre Pio pilgrimage in Holycross
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.