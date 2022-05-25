Search

25 May 2022

Two-bed detached cottage in Tipperary on over five acres with stables put up for sale

Knockballiniry, Ardfinnan

25 May 2022 8:00 AM

A two-bedroom detached cottage in excellent condition on 5.5 acres with stables has gone up for sale in south Tipperary.

Power & Walsh are delighted to bring Knockballiniry to the market for sale and here’s all you need to know if you’re interested in buying this magnificent property.

This picture-perfect residence is situated in a scenic location in Knockballiniry, Ardfinnan.

The property is finished to an exceptional standard on 5.5 acres approximately with stables for three horses and a shed to the rear offering ample space and ready-made facilities.

Internally, this charming home comprises two en-suite bedrooms with original stonework displayed throughout the residence.

The property features oil fired central heating and double glazed windows. Located on an elevated site, this house has spectacular views of the surrounding countryside.

This property offers a private setting that is entered via a gated driveway.

The gardens are beautifully mature and manicured.

For those who love the great outdoors and enjoy walking, the Knockmealdown Mountains are close by.

The busy town of Cahir is 15km away and the town of Clonmel is approximately 21km away, while the village of Newcastle is only 6km away.

The BER rating is D1.

Viewing is strongly recommended.

For further information, please contact selling agents, Power & Walsh, 6 Market Street, Clonmel on 052 6170720 or email info@powerwalsh.ie PSRA No. 001862.

