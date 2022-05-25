Search

25 May 2022

Local lady Rachel Coffey in Tipperary office 'is helpful and approachable'

John O'Heney

25 May 2022 10:00 AM

news@tipperarylive.ie

This week on The Local Business Promotion Series I am delighted to be joined by Bernard O’Connor (pictured below) of Eco Green Resources based in Tipperary Town.

Eco Green Resources is a nationwide supplier of solar panel systems, battery storage, LED lighting, electric vehicle chargers and renewable systems.

They specialise in residential, commercial and agricultural work. At Eco Green Resources, the emphasis is always to put the customer first.

They only install equipment that is manufactured to the highest possible standard and is supplied with a manufacturers’ warranty up to 30 years.

Bernard and his team are passionate about renewable energy and once you make contact with them they strive to provide you with an exceptional service from start to finish.

The company has the expertise to support your renewable energy project from a small residential installation to a large manufacturing facility.

There are supports and grants available such as the electric vehicle home charger grant, solar PV grants and also agricultural and commercial supports.

The team at Eco Green Resources will be happy to take you through your options once you make contact with them.

The business currently has four employees, including local lady Rachel Coffey in the office, who is very helpful and approachable.

To enquire about the services that Eco Green Resources supply then you can contact them at the office in Tipperary Town on: 062-85000
or you can send them an email to: rachel@egr.ie You can also find them on their website: egr.ie

If your business would like to take part in The Local Business Promotion Series then please contact me: johnpoheneypc@gmail.com

Written by John O’Heney

