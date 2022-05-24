The main street of New Inn, near Cashel
Sincere sympathies have been expressed to the following families in this week's New Inn notes in The Nationalist (on shelves from Wednesday).
Family of the late Anthony (Tony) Bourke, Leinster Farm, Golden.
Sadly missed by his sisters Rena Fitzgerald, Masterstown, Angela Horan, Clonmel, extended family, relatives and friends.
Sympathies also to the family of the late Paddy Gayson, Graigue, New Inn.
Paddy was a character, often seen on his bike, he will be sorely missed around the village.
Deeply regretted by his sisters Chris and Theresa, brother-in-law, nephews, nieces, grand-nephews, grand- nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.
Ar dheis De go raibh anamacha dilis.
