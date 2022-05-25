Newcastle CFR awarded with medals for responding to calls during the Covid-19 pandemic

Amazing work!
On Tuesday evening last on May 17, the National Ambulance Service of Ireland hosted an awards night in the Hibernian Hotel Mallow.
The night was organised as part of national volunteer week and recognised volunteers who had continued to support their communities during the pandemic.
Newcastle Community First Responders were presented with medals for assisting the National Ambulance Service by responding to calls during the Covid-19 pandemic.
The group respond to 999 calls under the National Ambulance Service for stroke, chest pain, cardiac arrest, and choking within an 8km radius of Newcastle village and operate 24-hours per day, 365 days per year.
It was a great honour for the group to be recognised for their efforts and presented on the night.
The group plan to hold their own ceremony in the coming weeks whereby all their members will receive their award from the National Ambulance Service.
