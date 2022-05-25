BIG READ: Two men walk from London to Tipperary to raise prostate cancer awareness

The famous song, It’s a long way to Tipperary, is well-known all over the world as a First World War marching song, but for two men from England it inspired them to walk from London to Tipperary to create awareness around prostate cancer.

For Kevin Webber and John Crehan it was very much a personal journey as both men suffer from the disease and in Kevin’s case the prognosis is terminal.

On Friday, May 13, the men and their support team completed the final leg of their journey when they arrived in Tipperary Town to be received at the Circle of Friends Cancer Support Centre by the Cathaoirleach of Tipperary County Council, Cllr Marie Murphy.

Cllr Murphy warmly greeted the walkers as they arrived in glorious sunshine to the splendid facility which was looking really beautiful and a credit to the team at Circle of Friends.

The Cathaoirleach told the guests that the centre was the correct place in Tipperary Town in which to receive them and she congratulated them on completing their journey and on creating awareness of prostate cancer.

Jim Rhatigan, speaking on behalf of Circle of Friends, said that no one chooses to get cancer but it is how you respond to it and that the men had led by example and had shown great resilience in undertaking and completing the walk.

While living with his terminal diagnosis Kevin Webber has run the Brighton and London Marathons and has also completed the Marathon Des Sables which is regarded as the toughest foot race on earth and has even written a book titled: Dead Man Running.

When diagnosed in 2014, Kevin, from Epsom in Surrey, was in good health but had a frequency of getting up at night to go to the toilet.

Encouraged to go to the doctor he found that his PSA level was at 342 and further tests showed that the cancer had spread to lymph nodes in his groin, chest and arm pits.

During his treatment programme Kevin decided to start undertaking challenges to help raise awareness and funds for research in prostate cancer and to date has run/walked over 15,000 miles and has raised in the region of €1 million for cancer charities. Kevin explained to Martin the reasons behind his determination.

“At the end of the day we are all terminal but it is how you live the life that you have that is most important. I have been given far more time than expected and I know that the drugs are keeping me alive and they could stop working at any time, so it is important to see every day as a gift. I want my legacy to show that I lived the best life that I could and that I lived life to the full. I have had some amazing experiences since I was diagnosed and I want to continue making good memories and to show that there is life after a cancer diagnosis.”

For the walk to Tipperary Kevin was joined by his good friend John Crehan, who also suffers from prostate cancer. John has family connections to Galway so was delighted to be asked to join Kevin on the walk.

“Most of the races that I have done have been in England or overseas so it was great to do something in Ireland and what better place to complete the walk than in Tipperary and to walk in the footsteps of the great song It’s a long way to Tipperary.

“Our journey took us from the Prostate Cancer UK Office in London through Piccadilly and Leicester Square and along canals and old railway lines to Liverpool and then by Ferry to Dublin where we were greeted by the Lord Mayor of Dublin before heading on to Tipperary via Kilkenny, Clonmel, Cahir and finally Tipperary Town,” said Kevin.

The walk to Tipperary has so far raised €30,000 and Kevin says that if it encourages even one man to get checked for prostate cancer then it will have been a success.

“Ireland is the prostate cancer centre of Europe and I don’t mean that in a good way unfortunately. There is a higher percentage of prostate cancer in Ireland than anywhere in Europe and this is a very worrying statistic for all Irish men. One in eight men develop prostate cancer and if you have a blood relative that had the disease then the statistics narrow to one in six. My Dad had prostate cancer but unfortunately I wasn’t advised of the necessity of getting checked so I can not stress enough the importance of asking your doctor to check your PSA levels. Don’t put off until tomorrow what you can do today,” said Kevin.

In speaking to Kevin I was really taken by his positivity and by his wonderful outlook on life despite his diagnosis. He is an example to everyone of never giving up and of never creating a new regret. In conclusion, I asked him about his mission now in life.

“I have three missions in my life. One is to enjoy every day but never at the expense of someone else. Two is to make the best memories for myself, with my wife Sarah and three children and my friends, and three is to do some good every day; that might be a smile, a thank you, a phone call to a friend or some other good gesture. If you follow that mission in life you won’t go far wrong,” said Kevin.

A truly inspiring man with a message for all men about prostate cancer.

For information on prostate cancer please see the following link to the Irish Cancer Society https://www. cancer.ie/cancer- information-and-support/ cancer-types/prostate- cancer