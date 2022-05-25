Objections raised to plans for major housing complex at Coopers Lot in Cashel

Objections have been raised to a proposed major housing development that would transform the area of Cooper’s Lot, adjacent to the Cashel King Cormac GAA grounds.



The developer, J Osoina Ltd has applied to An Bord Pleanála for permission to build 108 residential units, and a two-storey childcare facility with an outdoor play area. The project would be a mix of houses and apartments, with 216 car parking spaces, 108 bicycles spaces, a creche, with new roads, an ESB substation and water infrastructure.



The full details can be found at www.cashelshd.ie. The plans were lodged with An Bord Pleanála on April 4 and the case is due to be decided by July 25 next.

Four submissions have been received in relation to the development, from Transport Infrastructure Ireland, Irish Water, Councillor Roger Kennedy, and the Trustees of Cashel King Cormac GAA Club.



Cllr Kennedy’s submission stated that the maps provided, “do not conform with the land outline,” the development “does not gel with the zoning objectives for the lands,” and is not in conformity with the masterplan for the area.

“The objectives of Cashel King Cormac’s GAA Club are not considered,” added Cllr Kennedy. Cashel King Cormac GAA Club stated that the site area quoted, 4.8ha, “is incorrect” and the proposal “materially contravenes the Cashel and Environs Development Plan”.



At this month’s municipal district meeting, Councillor Declan Burgess said the application contains flaws and the area, adjacent to a GAA club, is “totally inappropriate.” “It ignores the local authority’s own policies, and I hope An Bord Pleanála will take this into consideration. It’s totally misleading to use that land, that is zoned for community facility, to use it for their 15% green space, which is required nationally for any development of this size.”



Cllr Burgess said the area “has been let down in the past,” and a masterplan should have been formulated for it over the last number of years. “This development is too premature.” The project would mean that a key car park at the entrance to Cashel’s Leahy Park would be lost on big match days.



Cllr Roger Kennedy said what’s proposed “is not in conformity with what was proposed in the masterplan of 2009.” “It’s an incorrect application of amenity land to zone it as a green space for housing development. Also, the industrial zoning of part of the land in the landmap is not commented on in the application at all.”

Cllr Kennedy said a sinkhole in the area is important to the whole of Cashel in terms of subterranean drainage. Rains can lead to heavy flooding at the site, and this area “is not suitable for housing. These issues were not addressed by the applicant.”



Councillor Michael Fitzgerald said that in “the present climate, I am never happy in opposing housing developments.” Cllr Fitzgerald said he wouldn’t like it to go out that the Council supports refusing developments when they are with An Bord Pleanála.



Perhaps the Council could support the project, “on a scaled down basis, maybe not as big as what this is, and look to see if problems can be sorted.” Is the Council “kicking the can down the road” in relation to housing if it objects to this proposal, added Cllr Fitzgerald.



Cllr Burgess said this special housing development was never submitted to Tipperary County Council but went straight to An Bord Pleanála, which allows for “no further information or engagement on the application to see it work.”



“I have no illusion that housing will be built in this field, but let’s get it right,” added Cllr Burgess.