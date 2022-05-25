PICTURE: Fine for driver parked in disabled bay on Gladstone Street in Clonmel

CREDIT: Tipperary gardaí
This vehicle (pictured above) was illegally parked in a disabled bay on Gladstone Street, Clonmel.
The car was found by Clonmel Community Policing Unit on mountain bike patrol.
Gardaí added that a Fixed Charge Notice was issued to the owner.
