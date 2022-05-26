Insurance costs ‘are killing festivals’ across Tipperary, says Councillor

Events such as Thurles' St Patrick's Day Parade, above, are struggling financially due to rising insurance costs
The spiralling cost of insurance “is killing festivals,” said Councillor Andy Moloney at this month's Cashel/Tipperary/Cahir Municipal District meeting.
If €1,500 is raised to stage a festival, “it’s gone on insurance straight away.”
“Maybe we need to write to Ministers, because this can’t keep going on. We’re giving out grants here and it’s just swallowed up. We can’t keep giving out money to insurance companies. Our hands are so tied. There won’t be any community events in the country, the way we are going.” Now is the time to address insurance, before next year’s grants are handed out, added Cllr Moloney.
Cathaoirleach Mary Hanna Hourigan said “everybody is talking about it. It’s a national issue.” If Tipperary County Council hadn’t granted money for Christmas and St Patrick’s Day events, they couldn’t have gone ahead due to spiralling insurance costs, added Cllr Hourigan.
Insurance reform is the responsibility of Minister Sean Fleming, said Cllr Mairín McGrath. A cabinet subcommittee has been set up to address reform. “It’s small businesses and voluntary and community groups who are the biggest losers when it comes to insurance, because it ruins the good spirit and volunteerism which Irish people tend to have. A letter to each TD would be beneficial as well.”
