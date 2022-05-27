Search

27 May 2022

Front page story announced the 'Battle to save Clonmel psychiatric unit is finally lost'

We take a short skip back 10 years this week for our Yesteryears feature from our edition of June 7, 2012.

The main front page story announced the “Battle to save Clonmel psychiatric unit is finally lost” with a subheadline stating that “Admissions to St Michael’s ceased this week”.

After a two and a half year battle to save the unit, the HSE ceased admissions to the acute unit on June 5 and stated that south Tipperary would be covered by St Luke’s Hospital in Kilkenny for acute psychiatric admissions and by a range of new community based services.

That week we also carried a report on the conferring of the Freedom of the Borough of Clonmel on President Michael D Higgins at the Town Hall.

The people of the town turned out to greet the President as Mayor Darren Ryan officiated in bestowing the highest honour that the historic council could grant.

President Higgins had become the fifth President of Ireland to be conferred with the Clonmel Freedom honour, following in the footsteps of Sean T Ó Ceallaigh, Eamonn de Valera, Mary Robinson and Mary McAleese, wrote Jeddy Walsh.

We reported on a piece of horse racing history being made when Ballydoyle racehorse trainer Aidan O’Brien and his 19-year-old son Joseph became the first father and son partnership to win the Epsom Derby when Joseph rode the favourite Camelot to a storming victory, wrote Eamonn Wynne.

