Minor injuries unit in Cashel will resume operating on a five-day week basis from next Monday

Tipperary Sinn Fein TD Martin Browne has been advised that the Minor Injuries Unit in Cashel will reopen on a 5-day week basis for Monday next, May 30.

Teachta Browne said: “After continued enquiries, I have been informed that the minor injuries unit in Cashel will thankfully resume operating on a five-day week basis from Monday next.

“I was deeply concerned at its temporary closure last month and put every effort into ensuring that this would be addressed as quickly as possible.

“A locum doctor was subsequently taken on, but a couple of weeks ago it emerged that the services at the unit had to be reduced from five to two days per week.

“Again, I pursued the HSE on the reasons for this and for the matter to be resolved as fast as possible. I also raised the matter in the Dáil this week.

“I have now been told by the HSE that ‘unavoidable circumstances’ with accessing medical cover led to the recent reduction in services, but that an agency Registrar has been secured full-time.

“That Registrar will commence work on Monday, May 30, and it is planned that the MIU will operate on a 5-day week basis.

“This is a welcome development, and I am happy to have done all I can to raise this issue as being a matter that needed to be addressed urgently.”