Revealed: Stunning four-bed Golden house being put up for online auction for €200,000

Athassell, Abbey Golden, Tipperary, E25 XF90
A stunning four-bed Golden house is being put up for online auction for €200,000 as part of BidX1's auction on June 17.
The detached four-bedroom house is spacious and well-proportioned accommodation with generous surrounding gardens.
The house is located within close proximity of all amenities and is extending to approximately 344 sq.m (3,702 sq.ft).
The home is on a site area extending to approximately 0.40 hectares (0.98 acres) and is subject to a tenancy at a current rent of €6,000 per annum.
