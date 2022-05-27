Tipperary council tasked to carry out final assessment of properties pledged to Red Cross for Ukrainian refugees

Tipperary County Council has been tasked by the Government with carrying out the final assessment of properties their owners have pledged to the Red Cross to accommodate Ukrainian refugees and reports 19 homes in the county are now ready to be occupied by refugees.

The council’s Director of Housing, Sinead Carr, said the Red Cross was inundated with pledged properties so the Government decided a few weeks ago that local authorities should finalise the assessment of their suitability to accommodate people fleeing the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

She said 33 properties in county Tipperary were initially offered to the Red Cross and some of these were later withdrawn.

She said the county council has so far given final approval for five properties initially assessed by the Red Cross and 14 properties the Defence Forces initially assessed. These are now ready to be allocated to Ukrainian refugees.

Meanwhile, the Moycarkey-Borris Sports Centre in Littleton and the Dr Pat O’Callaghan Sports Centre in Clonmel are continuing to provide emergency accommodation for groups of between 50 and 60 refugees for periods of several days before they are moved onto other accommodation.

Ms Carr told Tipperary County Council’s May meeting that Clonmel Rotary Club has “very decently” stepped forward to manage the refugee rest centre at the Dr Pat O’Callaghan Sports Centre.

She thanked the Rotary Club and Thurles Lions Housing Trust, which is managing the Littleton Rest Centre for their work. She also paid tribute to all the council staff involved in the Ukrainian refugee accommodation process.

Ms Carr said it was not expected that houses pledged by property owners will address the accommodation need for Ukrainian refugees and the council was looking at sourcing properties with a shared communal area that will accommodate about ten people.