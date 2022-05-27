Tipperary council and Irish Water complete repair works to burst water main in Ardfinnan

Irish Water and Tipperary County Council have completed repair works following a burst to a water main in Ardfinnan.
Colin Cunningham, Operations Lead with Irish Water, said: “The repair works were completed yesterday evening and customers should all have their water supply returned now. We understand the inconvenience bursts can have on customers and we appreciate everyone’s patience as we worked to return normal water supply.”
Irish Water customer care helpline is open 24/7 on 1800 278 278 and customers can also contact us on Twitter @IWCare with any queries. For updates please visit the Water Supply Updates section of the Irish Water website.
Irish Water is responsible for the delivery of all public water and wastewater services in Ireland. We are committed to continuously upgrading and developing critical infrastructure to support the growth needed in housing and across our economy, while protecting the environment and safeguarding water supplies.
