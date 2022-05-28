Search

28 May 2022

Source Arts Centre looking for Sugar Factory images

This is the second part of The Sugar Tapes project,  an archive of images and recordings, made by Archivist and Artist Eddie Kenehan

Source Arts Centre looking for Sugar Factory images

Thurles sugar beet factory in days gone by

Reporter:

Reporter

28 May 2022 12:58 PM

Email:

eoin.kelleher@tipperarystar.ie

The Source Arts Centre is hosting a community visual artwork based on images related to Thurles Sugar Factory at the Gallery over June.

This is the second part of The Sugar Tapes project,  an archive of images and recordings, made by Archivist and Artist Eddie Kenehan.

The exhibition suggests the importance of the Factory to the town and region and the significant effect its closure, in the late 1980’s, had on the community. The assemblage of images called ‘Faces’ additionally reflect the input the Factory had in the social, cultural, and economic life of the Town.

If you have any images from your time at the Factory, which you might you wish to share and include in the show, they can be brought to the exhibition during its run. Permission for use will be sought from you in relation to their inclusion.

The exhibition runs from the 7th - 30th June and the Gallery is open from 10 pm – 5 pm on Tuesday to Friday and 2-5 pm on Saturday. Eddie Kenehan will be on site in the Gallery for the duration. Queries or images can be emailed to: admin@sourcearts.ie

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media