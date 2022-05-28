Source Arts Centre looking for Sugar Factory images

The Source Arts Centre is hosting a community visual artwork based on images related to Thurles Sugar Factory at the Gallery over June.

This is the second part of The Sugar Tapes project, an archive of images and recordings, made by Archivist and Artist Eddie Kenehan.

The exhibition suggests the importance of the Factory to the town and region and the significant effect its closure, in the late 1980’s, had on the community. The assemblage of images called ‘Faces’ additionally reflect the input the Factory had in the social, cultural, and economic life of the Town.

If you have any images from your time at the Factory, which you might you wish to share and include in the show, they can be brought to the exhibition during its run. Permission for use will be sought from you in relation to their inclusion.

The exhibition runs from the 7th - 30th June and the Gallery is open from 10 pm – 5 pm on Tuesday to Friday and 2-5 pm on Saturday. Eddie Kenehan will be on site in the Gallery for the duration. Queries or images can be emailed to: admin@sourcearts.ie