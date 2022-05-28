'Gardaí anxious to speak to male,' appeal in relation to incidents in Tipperary estate

File photo
Gardaí in Clonmel are seeking assistance from members of the public in relation to incidents that occurred at Glenaleamy Drive, Silversprings, Clonmel in the early hours of Friday, May 27.
Entry was gained to a number of vehicles and sheds in the area and in one incident criminal damage was caused to a private house when graffiti of a concerning nature was placed on an exterior wall.
Any one with information or who was in the area at the time with dash cam footage is asked to contact the Gardai at Clonmel on 052 6177640.
Gardaí are particularly anxious to speak to a male who was observed in the estate on foot at approximately 2am on May 27.
Members of the public are reminded to ensure their cars are locked and that no valuable items are left on display inside vehicles.
