Lions Club Street Collection in aid of the Rosemary Project

Roscrea town
On June 4, Theresa Larkins School of Music will entertain the public at the Market Square Plaza outside Shaws in aid of the Lions Club Roscrea Rosemary Project.
The project which is entirely funded by local subscription helps families who have loved ones who are medically challenged to experience a family day out with all the trimmings which might not happen without the support of the people of Roscrea and District.
So come along to the Plaza and soak up the entertainment provided by Theresa Larkin's School of Music. The concert will commence 10-30 am and finish at 2-30 pm. Please support this worthy cause.
