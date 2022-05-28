PICTURE: Gardaí in Tipp saw the benefits of microchipping pets this week and here's why...

CREDIT: Tipperary gardaí
Gardaí in Tipperary Town saw the benefits of microchipping pets at first hand this week.
Two beautiful dogs, a pug and a chihuahua, with no collars or tags, were rescued by a kind member of the public after they were found wandering in the traffic.
Ms Araujo brought the dogs to the Garda Station and with the help of local Dog Warden John O’Neill, a match was found with the microchip.
Gardaí would like to remind pet owners to have their animals microchipped and if buying from a breeder to ensure the ownership details are updated.
Source is delighted to present Billy Roche’s classic memory play which takes you on a journey back in time to the 1990s
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.