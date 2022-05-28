Fundraiser set up for Tipperary teenager left paralysed as a result of accident

A fundraiser has been set up for a Tipperary teenager who was left paralysed as a result of an accident.

Orla Walsh has set up a GoFundMe page for Corey Prendergast and his family from Cashel.

The page states: "His Mom Amanda is a classmate of ours in Trinity College Dublin studying Nursing.



"Corey (17) suffered a Spinal Cord Injury and has been left paralysed as a result of this accident. He is currently a patient in the Spinal Unit in The Mater Hospital.

"He will then be transferred to The National Rehabilitation Hospital to undergo further treatment.



"All funds raised will be given to Corey and his family to support them during this difficult time while he is a patient in the Mater Hospital and The National Rehabilitation Hospital.



"Please give what you can to this family in their time of need."

So far, over €12,000 has been raised for the local family. Show your support now!