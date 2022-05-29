Revealed: Tipperary punter's mega five-figure windfall after beating the bookies on Friday

A county Tipperary punter took just over an hour to turn an investment on the horses into a mega five-figure windfall after their selections beat the odds on Friday.

The anonymous customer struck the wager in their local BoyleSports shop on four horses running at Fairyhouse, Haydock and Pontefract and placed a €20 each way accumulator with all of the selections obliging for the Premier County punter.

The incredible winning streak started with Almuhit in the 6.55 race at 9/1. This was followed by Mas Poder in the 7.00 at 7/2, Walking On Clouds in the 7.20 at 7/1 and Karkiyna in the 8.20 at 9/4.

With all four winners in the bag, the lucky punter was able to exchange their betslip for a whopping amount of €21,241.00 from their €40 stake.

Sarah Kinsella, spokesperson for BoyleSports said: “Huge congratulations to our county Tipperary customer who wasn’t wasting any time to secure €21,241.00 from their €40 flutter on the horses. Fair play to them and happy spending!”