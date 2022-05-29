BREAKING: Warning over 'severe pothole' on Tipperary road which is wrecking cars

File photo
A warning has been issued over a "severe pothole" in Tipperary which is wrecking cars.
Cllr Mark Fitzgerald said: "Please take care if driving the Cloneen to Fethard Road.
"Very severe pothole at Crampscastle and Cuddihy’s Sawmills.
"This unfortunately is a by-product of the ongoing resurfacing working on the road.
"The contractors will be back Monday to finish. This however is not good enough as the state they have left the road is not acceptable."
He added: "Contact has been made with contractor. Temporary repairs will be carried out Sunday morning."
The matter was also reported to Tipperary County Council.
